Discussion about this post

Allen Taylor
3h

If a corporation can be a person, I see no reason why a forest can't.

Shoni
1h

Interesting concept. Some of the nft examples are not well chosen in my opinion. Coming specifically for Tesla, who are doing more for the environment than most large companies by directly reducing tailpipe emissions seems a miss. Likewise, if the world reaches 2C warming, forests wouldn't just die. They eat the CO2 and often thrive. It depends on where they are and a lot of other factors. Reductions in sea ice are better examples I think. Maybe the shifting ocean currents could be another.

2 replies by Elle Griffin and others
5 more comments...

