As I’ve been studying smaller governments, I’ve been interested in why they also need unite as larger governments.

So I’ve been studying federation from both the US side and the EU side. As in: in what cases do smaller states need to come together to form larger ones? Where has that been helpful throughout history? Where could this go in the future?

To understand this better, I read two books: On the US side, I read American Federalism: A Concise Introduction by Larry Gerston. On the EU side, I read The Idea of a European Superstate by Glyn Morgan. Here are my notes on the lessons they’ve learned in federation.