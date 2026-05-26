The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2d

Thank you for the essay. However the invasion of Iran to "prevent nukes" is an example of being a global policeman, is it not?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Angelica Thorne | Fiction's avatar
Angelica Thorne | Fiction
1d

People mistake enforced order for natural order. Borders, families, institutions, even social rules can feel permanent when the power behind them stays invisible. Then the pressure shifts, and suddenly everyone acts, shocked that the structure was never as stable as it looked. That may be the most unsettling part of the essay for me. Not that the order is changing, but that so much of what we call stability depends on someone having enough power to keep the story believable.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elle Griffin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture