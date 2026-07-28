The Elysian

The Elysian

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
15h

I'm all about the analog life...my wife and I do digital detoxes every season, and we also hardwire our devices and light up candles after sunset. The changes to our health have been enormous! Looking forward to the pamphlet. Have you heard of the Swedish concept of Lagom? Many Nordics are increasingly applying this concept to the Offline life.

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1 reply by Elle Griffin
Shoni's avatar
Shoni
8h

It's a tricky juxtaposition, isn't it? Without social media, I'd never have met you or dozens of other people I now call friends, who sometimes have more in common with me than the people I see every day. I have online conversations I couldn't have IRL. But at the same time, I despair when my kids can't drag their eyes away from the screen to get dressed or come up to the table for dinner. Looking forward to your thoughts on the topic!

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1 reply by Elle Griffin
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