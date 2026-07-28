This sewing machine powers AI—my next pamphlet drop is here
An essay series and print pamphlet exploring how technology can create a more analog life, not a screen-addicted one.
I am very for technological progress societally—yes, let’s cure the diseases and automate the cars and advance scientific understanding. But I am extremely dissatisfied with it personally—I think it’s eroded social life with the social media and the scrolling and the phones on every table, eyes flicking across the screens like cigarettes we can’t quit.
Our technological innovation should get us a more beautiful offline life, not a screen-addicted online one.
It is this juxtaposition that I explore in my new essay series and print pamphlet, titled “This Sewing Machine Powers AI.”
Over the coming weeks, I’ll explore technology through the lens of my personal life:
AI that is optimized for a good life, not just a good economy
18th-century chores and whether they were a beautiful way to spend the day or a chore to be automated away
Henry David Thoreau, John Muir, and the desire to “fuck off to the woods” as a response to modern life
Utopian philosophy in Chinese fantasy television, and what we can learn from idealist fiction in a world of censorship
Solarpunk philosophy in video games and how game designers use the medium to design a better future
Less screens and more buttons—technologies should build for an offline world rather than an online one
Aging in the time of Botox
The forward, as well as the first and sixth pieces in the series will be free for all subscribers. After that:
Paid subscribers read the full series online and get the e-book version when it’s done.
Collectors get all of the above and receive the print edition in the mail.
Subscribe to join us!
I’m grateful to the founding patron of this project, Mozilla Foundation, and their VP of Growth, Ziyaad Bhorat, who wrote the foreword to the series. The first piece, as well as one other, will be syndicated on their blog Nothing Personal. I am also grateful to Foresight Institute, who served as a patron with Beatrice Erkers penning a reflection for our digital and print pamphlet. A special thank you to Emiliano Raspante who designed our cover illustration and to Patricia Faggi who designed the print pamphlet. And my deep gratitude to Max Park, who served as my muse for this issue and designed the sewing machine that inspired my cover as well as the subject of my first essay.
And thank you, most of all, for reading and contributing to this media ecosystem imagining a better future.
Posts start next week,
Elle Griffin
I'm all about the analog life...my wife and I do digital detoxes every season, and we also hardwire our devices and light up candles after sunset. The changes to our health have been enormous! Looking forward to the pamphlet. Have you heard of the Swedish concept of Lagom? Many Nordics are increasingly applying this concept to the Offline life.
It's a tricky juxtaposition, isn't it? Without social media, I'd never have met you or dozens of other people I now call friends, who sometimes have more in common with me than the people I see every day. I have online conversations I couldn't have IRL. But at the same time, I despair when my kids can't drag their eyes away from the screen to get dressed or come up to the table for dinner. Looking forward to your thoughts on the topic!