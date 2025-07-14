This is a piece of short fiction by stephen marshall , author of speedrunning spacetime . It is part of TERRAFORM, an online essay collection on the future of our planet. Support the collection by purchasing the digital or print edition 👇🏻 Collect TERRAFORM

i. the reef

[mexico city – august – 2032]



the room is silent except for the hum of the hologram: a sphere, floating mid-air, vast and slow-spinning, the planet Earth rendered in perfect fidelity

then something happens

chairs push back. rapid steps across the floor. lenses lower over eyes to summon pinpoint display that will identify the problem

a reef, massive and teeming off Western Australia seen from above

within the projection, the water warms by degrees. whole sections bleach white, and then, as they watch, are erased. the death is not local. an entire biome begins to unravel—fisheries collapse, heat stress detonates across the food chain, supply chains fracture, Australian markets reel. the display recoils to the globe, simulating the downstream impacts—coastal economies shifting, migration patterns accelerating, geopolitical pressure points appearing like heat blooms across the planet



the system is not issuing an alert

it is showing the next decade



one of the operators speaks, her voice sharp and clipped. “what’s the directive?”

intervention scenarios and response chains unfold across the interface. recommendations adjust in real time

the team moves, each directive is assigned, executed – mandates ripple outward



the future has been adjusted.

ii. forever fires

[los angeles – january – 2025]



when the fires finally came, it was as if the entire city and its billion-dollar emergency response infrastructure was caught off guard

the winds shifted overnight. the containment lines failed. embers rode the air like insurgents, crossing highways, leaping neighborhoods. the evacuation orders were too slow. water ran out

the models had predicted a fire season—not a fire siege

by the time the smoke cleared, it was not just los angeles that had burned

it was an entire paradigm

the entertainment industry, the digital economy, the tech corridors that had defined the city were in retreat, scrambling to relocate to safer places

a city that had been the epicenter of information culture suddenly blind to its own future

except one thing:

the rebuild was inevitable. but they would not build back what had failed

so the old guard — climate prophets and their failed systems — were put to pasture

in stepped the new: a polymathical mix of data architects, day traders, indigenous wisdom keepers, blockbuster film directors, immersive interface designers. all working in concert to answer a single question:

how do you see the signals of a fire before it burns?

iii. signal becomes system

[taipei – months later]



on the 47th floor of a glass tower, the system came online

not a dashboard

not a warning siren

but a real-time rendering of the Earth as it lived and shifted

it tracked biospheric stress like a stock ticker

temperature deltas, water scarcity, soil depletion, extinction curves

except this wasn’t for hedge funds

this wasn’t to price risk

it was to prevent collapse

because when the LA fires torched some of the most prized real estate in the country

and the insurers defaulted and migration corridors ignited

the math was no longer abstract

and the models built to watch climate risk

were retooled to outpace it.

iv. the living sphere

[geneva – november – 2026]

they built a replica of Earth

not symbolic

not theoretical

but alive

a full-scale, spherical hologram

fed by billions of sensors

tracking every car, cloud, wave, trout, turbine

a real-time signal of the living system

rendered in perfect fidelity and updated moment to moment

from wind corridors to shipping lanes

crop moisture to atmospheric instability

it didn’t approximate — it revealed

what was happening

where it was going

and what it could become

it began as a pulse

green when stable

amber under strain

red when collapse loomed

but the signal wasn’t just a warning

it was a body

responsive

aware

generative

the sphere was not a metaphor

it was a memory engine

a live rendering of cause and effect

a system that could remember, respond, and adapt.

v. planetary governance upgrade

[addis ababa – february – 2028]

once the simulation proved it could show not just events,

but outcomes, it became the meeting place

the room filled up

scientists, engineers, climate modelers

but also urbanists, narrative designers, complexity theorists

tribal chiefs, heads of state, religious leaders

even old rivals—oil magnates and ecological radicals—

united in the planetary governance over the same sim layer

no more debates over ideology or ethos

only impact

no more arguing if one input or practice or industry

was ‘good’ or ‘bad’

only: what did it do –

and what would it do next?

a mining ban in chile

an emissions cap in riyadh

a policy tweak in EU agriculture



each input reran the globe

lit up supply chains

unlocked or triggered feedback loops

they weren’t just watching the Earth

they were negotiating with it

through cause

through code

through consensus.

vi. intelligence becomes interface

[osaka – september – 2029]

the first time they ran it live

they watched a typhoon cross the pacific

then slam into the philippines

rerouting supply chains

triggering grain collapse in sub-Saharan markets

starving entire cities

and then — they took action

adjusting a single parameter

and watched the future reassemble

on a new timeline

where the storm still hit

but the downstream collapse never came

this was the hinge

where planetary intelligence became operational

not as theory

not as policy

but as interface

the signal became the system

and the system became the OS.

vii. the fork

there is another timeline

one where the signal was ignored

the simulation never scaled

and consensus never formed

in that version

we kept mistaking data for action

archives for agency

models for wisdom

and now the reefs are gone

the forests smolder

the rivers have run dry

adaptation becomes an epitaph

that world stayed in the old operating system

mistaking visibility for control

we could have stayed there

but we didn’t

a new generation said enough

and built what the old world could not:

an intelligence that could see

and act

before collapse

this was the break

the fork in time

between a world that still had a choice

and a world that ran out of them

we are in that moment now

the signal is live

the future unwritten.

author’s note:

while this story leans speculative, much of what it imagines is already deployable. the most immediate need is to evolve static climate models into live ecosystemic signals — meaning models that actually mimic the ‘living’ nature of Gaia.

below is a video about the ongoing campaign to upgrade the Planetary Boundaries framework from a 2D - 19th century graphic to a modern generative interface that doesn’t just picture collapse, it premeditates it and guides us back to optimal resilience: