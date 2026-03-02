This is part of “Let Cities Build Utopia,” an 11-part series on the future of cities. Collect the complete series as a print pamphlet, digital pamphlet, or audiobook. 👇🏻 Collect the Pamphlet

Vienna is one of the few cities in the world that is also a state. And the only state that owns a significant portion of its own land.

When the Habsburg Empire dissolved in 1919, Vienna was suddenly a very large city with a lot of land holdings. But unlike every other dissolved crown, their new democratic government didn’t sell all the land off as private property. Instead, they built 400 housing schemes with 64,000 flats, as well as parks and gardens for workers to enjoy.

They were able to do this because, as a state, Vienna also has the unique ability to tax its citizens. They immediately installed the Wohnbausteuer, a property tax that scaled depending on rents and apartment size. Large luxurious apartments were taxed as high as 20% and provided a revenue stream the city could use to invest in massive housing projects. The city’s high productivity during this time meant that money was spent immediately on land and buildings—assets that would always remain in city hands.

They built better than England too, with all the collectivist values of their socialist ideology. Each housing block circled a courtyard greenspace, and came with laundries, bathhouses, kindergartens, libraries, cooperative grocery stores, and healthcare facilities. These were master-planned communities with all the social welfare goals Ebenezer Howard once imagined!