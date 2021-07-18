Emilia Rose writes erotica—specifically werewolf erotica—for Patreon. She builds her audience by serializing chapters on Wattpad, then at the end of each chapter she directs her readers to subscribe to her Patreon if they want to read the complete book, then when the book is done she pulls it off both platforms and puts it up on Kindle.

As a result of this strategy, she is earning tens of thousands of dollars a month from her 2,897 patrons on Patreon and an equal sum from her readers on Kindle. As I try to learn more about how to serialize my own novels, Emilia was kind enough to share her secrets with me. Here they are: