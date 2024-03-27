I'd like to open a Singapore franchise please?
Franchise Cities as an alternative to Charter Cities.
Over and over again, Singapore, Switzerland, the Nordic Countries, and so many others have been heralded as the most utopian in the world, so why shouldn’t other countries copy them?
That’s technically the goal of Prospera, a “startup city” in Honduras that aims to scale its model to cities internationally. The problem is that Prospera is the size of a golf course with three small buildings and a resort. Only a few hundred people actually live there and the “country” is run by the CEO of a venture-backed corporation and a handful of its employees. To say a corporate resort in Honduras is a working model we should extrapolate to other cities is entirely premature.
But we have many working models that are not premature! Prospera frequently cites Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Shenzhen as blueprints for better governance worldwide, and the idea to replicate them internationally came from a 2009 TED talk suggesting we allow those countries to start cities other countries. In his talk, World Bank economist Paul Romer says Cuba could, for example, invite Canada to build a new city on their island. The city would be Canadian and would follow all of its rules and regulations, but it would exist in Cuba where residents could enjoy its spillover economic benefits.
That was the original idea for Charter Cities, but it didn’t turn out that way in practice. As Scott Alexander points out, “In the original plan, charter cities would be governed by some respected and competent foreign power like Switzerland. That fell apart for various reasons (worries about national sovereignty and colonialism, no sign Switzerland actually wanted to help) and the new version is that they'll be governed by a corporation full of visionaries and experts and other hopefully non-corrupt people.”
Countries didn’t want to start new cities around the world so now companies are doing it instead? That’s truly a letdown of a compromise. And most of the “startup cities” pioneered by wealthy investors have only ever made it to a few buildings and a dream. When Idris Elba recently said he wanted to start a city in Sierra Leone, researcher Sina Schlimmer pointed out that, “frequently these projects stop after the construction of a few infrastructures, or the reality on the ground turns out to be very far from the initial objectives.”
She criticized the concept of Charter Cities, saying “we are trying to sell Africans a city concept developed in international conference centers.”
If companies don’t make the best city builders, it’s understandable why countries aren’t the best fit either. It’s probably asking too much of Switzerland or Singapore to build new cities from scratch around the world, and I can’t imagine that’s an easy sell to citizens. “Hey, I know we still have potholes in our streets, but would you mind if I use your tax dollars to build a shiny new city in Africa?”
Even if Switzerland was game to start a new city in another country, that’s probably not desirable. As one Le Monde article points out: “New city projects in Africa are disconnected from the real needs of the populations.” Wouldn’t it be better if the country could become a better country themselves?
That’s why I wonder if “Franchise Cities” would be a better alternative to “Charter Cities.” As blueprints for good governance, already successful countries could franchise their countries to other countries just like businesses do: Companies establish sound business models and then franchise them to independent business owners who want to start their own business using the same successful blueprint.
My mom owns a franchise that works this way. She paid an initial startup fee to her parent company and pays a smaller fee every 10 years to renew, plus tithes 5% of her revenue ongoing. In return, the parent company helped her establish her business, provides marketing and recruiting support, and takes care of market research and analytics. They provide her with one-on-one mentoring support to help her become successful, as well as host an annual conference for all franchise owners and quarterly events for regional groups where they can all share best practices. Today she owns a thriving business where she keeps most of the profits and can cater her business to her local area, even as her parent company helps her succeed in that market.
Countries could do the same. Using Romer’s example, Cuba could pay Canada for their proven governance model and contribute an ongoing percentage of their tax earnings to Canada. In return, Canada provides initial training and support, helps them establish rules and regulations that will make it successful, and provides ongoing support in the form of annual, quarterly, monthly, and one-on-one check-ins. Cuba gets to create their own “Startup City” (rather than letting Canada create it for them), they keep the tax revenue they earn from making their country more economically prosperous, and they can fine-tune country regulations to their unique culture and political landscape.
It’s a win-win!
In a world of Franchise Cities, the best countries in the world get paid to export their good governance elsewhere (rather than pay to start cities in other countries) and developing countries can franchise working governance models that will ultimately make their country much richer and much better, while getting the support they need to make sure they succeed. They can build their own economies in their own countries while keeping most of the tax dollars and profits within their borders.
And isn’t that a better model than letting outside countries or companies start a new city in your country?
I appreciate you following up on the question of Charter cities; they've been in my mind since the guest post: https://www.elysian.press/p/wakanda-as-african-utopia, but I hadn't done any more research on them.
I think the question that's immediately raised by the idea of Franchise cities is what is essential to make a model of governance work and what is incidental (and what do you do if it fails). For a franchise business we have a basic sense that the same business model can work in a different city run by a different person, and there's a clear process for how to close it up if it doesn't work.
For a franchise city, what do you need to replicate? Does it matter if the location is different? (Singapore obviously benefits from it's location, but I don't know whether that's true of the Nordic countries); How is the government connected to the cultural identity and practices of the people? Does the franchise inherit the original countries participation in international treaties and organizations? Does the franchise create a replica of the public bureaucracy and judicial system of the original?
And, what happens to the people living in the franchise city if it fails (and who decides if it's failed)?
But it is an interesting question to ask whether the franchise model can work. It makes me think of this quote from Snow Crash: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/513383-the-franchise-and-the-virus-work-on-the-same-principle
“The franchise and the virus work on the same principle: what thrives in one place will thrive in another. You just have to find a sufficiently virulent business plan, condense it into a three-ring binder ― its DNA ― xerox it, and embed it in the fertile lining of a well-traveled highway, preferably one with a lef- turn lane. Then the growth will expand until it runs up against its property lines.
In olden times, you’d wander down to Mom’s Café for a bite to eat and a cup of joe, and you would feel right at home. It worked just fine if you never left your hometown. But if you went to the next town over, everyone would look up and stare at you when you came in the door, and the Blue Plate Special would be something you didn’t recognize. If you did enough traveling, you’d never feel at home anywhere.
But when a businessman from New Jersey goes to Dubuque, he knows he can walk into a McDonald’s and no one will stare at him. He can order without having to look at the menu, and the food will always taste the same. McDonald’s is Home, condensed into a three-ringed binder and xeroxed. “No surprises” is the motto of the franchise ghetto, its Good Housekeeping seal, subliminally blazoned on every sign and logo that make up the curves and grids of light that outline the Basin.
The people of America, who live in the world’s most surprising and terrible country, take comfort in that motto.”