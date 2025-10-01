Could writers network together, recommend one another, and share profits with one another, so that as one newsletter grows and earns money, so do all of the other newsletters in the network?

This is just one of the ideas we came up with as we brainstormed how profit-sharing could work for our media collective. To fully flesh out the ideas we’ve been discussing in Slack, we decided to host a hackathon this Friday.

Could we, together, build a Stripe Connect platform that allows us to create profit-sharing pools that benefit both writers and readers? Could we create unique profit-sharing pools that benefit a wide variety of networked collaborators?

If you’re a creative or developer interested in brainstorming and building profit-sharing tools for writers, join us on Friday. I’ll have the Zoom open from 12pm to 2pm Mountain Time, with the option to leave it open longer if we wind up building something.

Paid members of the Elysian League can join us here 👇🏻