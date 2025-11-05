This year, we experimented with publishing collaborative essay collections and print pamphlets imagining a better future—now we’re expanding, aiming to publish at least 6-12 collaborative projects in the coming year!

As a member of the Elysian Collective, I’d love your input. What topics should we explore? What writers should participate in each one? And what patrons might be interested in supporting them?

Paid Elysian League members can join us in Google Doc now to add comments and help us brainstorm 👇🏻