I'm publishing a new print collection in two weeks. Here is your second hint, a peek at the second book in the set.

“Thus at last and by slow degrees we got pleasure into our work; then we became conscious of that pleasure, and cultivated it, and took care that we had our fill of it; and then all was gained, and we were happy.”

“If others can see it as I have seen it, then it may be called a vision rather than a dream.”