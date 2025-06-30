The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
16h

Thank you for all that you do. I’m vibing on how hopeful this is, and it’s hope grounded in thoughtful, earth-aligned action. This insight really resonates: “what started out as a land regeneration project, slowly revealed itself to be about relationships.” Anything we can do to repair and celebrate our interdependence is worth the effort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryce Tolpen's avatar
Bryce Tolpen
1d

Your expanded sense of what makes a community is promising in the town my wife and I moved to a year ago in south-central Tennessee. It's very community oriented, but the view of who's in the community isn't nearly as expansive as that of indigenous peoples of whom I'm aware.

This account of your mind wandering about your local flora and fauna while showering is both beautiful and compelling. If rewilding starts with relationships, we have all we need to start outside our front doors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture