This is The Ledger, a new monthly newsletter exclusively for my subscribers at the Founding Member tier and investors in my book We Should Own The Economy (at the $200 level and above). Here I share the process of building a media ecosystem and writing a book in public. It includes open access to my goals and financials and how I’m performing relative to those goals and financials. Members can provide feedback on my strategy and influence where we go from here.

You can still invest in the book project here!

For our first edition, I want to break down my process of how I crowdfunded my book We Should Own The Economy using WeFunder, which has so far raised $60,000+, with investors earning a share of the profits when it eventually sells. Here’s how I built the campaign, marketed it, raised a $60,000 book advance without literary agents or publishing houses, and how I plan write and market the book in public from here.

Let’s start with a breakdown of how people invested at each tier: