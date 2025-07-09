The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Murdock's avatar
James Murdock
1d

Great stuff! So true that the most luxurious experiences are often less interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike McCafferty's avatar
Mike McCafferty
2d

Terrific post. Thought provoking as hell. Now I’ve got to get my hands on some novels by Becky Chambers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Elle Griffin and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture