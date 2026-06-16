The Elysian

The Elysian

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Tamara's avatar
Tamara
1d

Very interesting ideas. Though these all rely on the assumption that everyone is starting with the same resources, when reality is systemic inequality, not just of individuals, but of where those individuals live in the physical world.

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Julien 'Andrew' Starr's avatar
Julien 'Andrew' Starr
2d

These are some compelling and even novel ideas, though might it not be better for a digital country not to tax and not to borrow if it can get away with doing so? If anything, might it not be better for a digital country to give rather than take? Meaning that a digital country could offer a dividend, a UBI, or some form of negative income tax. Let digital countries compete for citizens and users by offering them the best incentives.

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