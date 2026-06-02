The Elysian

The Elysian

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Julien 'Andrew' Starr's avatar
Julien 'Andrew' Starr
8h

"What if governance worked more like app permissions?" Now we're talking, and that is so well put. The pitch that you bought into was my fork in the road about a quarter of a century ago. The choice was to enter electoral politics to try and reform the old or start a country to try and form the new. I chose the latter and never looked back; it's what we're doing at the Startup States Society.

Thank you for bringing up Amagi because the gentleman behind it happens to be very nice. I always like seeing the names of good people or their initiatives out there; it makes me happy.

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Björn Öste's avatar
Björn Öste
4h

Read it. Do it.

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