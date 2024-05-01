Humanity from the perspective of robots
Talking points for our literary salon next week.
I’m looking forward to meeting with you on Tuesday for our next literary salon!
We’ll be discussing Becky Chambers’ solarpunk novellas: A Psalm for the Wild-Built and A Prayer for the Crown-Shy and discussing humanity from the perspective of robots.
You can still register for the discussion below if you’re interested in joining us. Our quarterly Salon Series studies utopian texts together and is available to paid subscribers at the Collector tier.