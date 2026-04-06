I quit Spotify—now I buy albums like it's the 90s
We're renting our music and platforms instead of owning them. New internet platforms want to change that.
This essay is for Internet Sovereignty, nine writers exploring the future of the internet through an online essay series and print pamphlet. Support the collection by collecting the digital or print edition. 👇🏻
In high school, I had Backstreet Boys posters all over my room and a stereo with a three-disc changer that played their albums on repeat—friends would browse my CD sleeve when they came over for a slumber party.
The iPod came out when I was in college, and we’d buy songs directly on iTunes. Listening to someone else’s iPod was to travel through their tastes and interests. We plugged headphones into the aux jack to listen with friends, and burned playlists onto CDs for each other.
Then Spotify came along, and we bought subscriptions instead.
We no longer pay directly for the music we love; we pay the platform for unlimited access to all of it. Our libraries are no longer the albums we bought and curated, but also the playlists Spotify curated for us.
There can be no doubt that platforms like Spotify expanded the reach of MTV’s TRL and the limited libraries in our CD sleeves. But they broke our relationship with the artist in the process. Now we have a relationship with a platform that controls what music we see and which artists it surfaces. By inserting themselves into the middle of that transaction, content aggregators now make much more money than the creators of it do.
And investors in the company earn more than everyone.
There are movements to realign platform incentives with the artists who create them and the fans who support them. Customers, once again, want to buy directly from the artists they love, and artists and fans want to be the beneficiaries of the companies that host them. The platform shouldn’t be the product; the art that lives on it should be. And the beneficiaries of the platform’s success shouldn’t just be a bunch of investors, but also the artists and fans who created it.
Companies are already building that future.
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Spotify / Platform Economy
The advent of streaming fundamentally altered how musicians make money.
For a musician to earn $100,000 from their craft, they’d only need to sell 15,385 albums (at roughly $6.50 per album), but on Spotify, they’d need 25 million streams (at roughly $0.004 per stream). That’s if they are independent. If a major record label holds the rights, the label keeps 85%—now the musician needs to sell 102,564 albums or reach 167 million streams, with the hope that the label will provide some aid in reaching those numbers.
Looking at that math, we can see that it is by far more beneficial for artists to sell albums directly to fans than hope for streams. And that is, by far, more beneficial for artists to remain independent than go with a label.
If, that is, fans can find them.
Discoverability is the hope of the platform economy, but it comes at a cost. On Spotify, Discovery Mode lets artists opt into a lower streaming fee in exchange for getting their songs into playlists and on autoplay. As a result, Spotify’s algorithm prioritizes music for which it pays the least.
Spotify also pays 70% of its revenues to music rights holders, which makes it more profitable to prioritize content they own the rights to, like podcasts it has purchased outright. As a result, podcasts and playlists became the only things recommended in my feed, despite the fact that I never used Spotify to listen to podcasts and rarely listened to playlists. I’m an album listener.
Where we once purchased our favorite music directly, now we’re shuffled into playlists where we might not even know who we’re listening to. We’ve become passive listeners of playlists Spotify has quite a lot of leverage over. Any direct contact musician once had with fans disappeared when Spotify removed the notification bell from artists’ profiles. “Following” an artist on Spotify no longer means “tell me when an artist I love announces a new album or tour.” It means “add this data point to my profile so Spotify can better serve me content.”
The platform captures the value of the relationship while artists bear the production costs.
Certain musicians even get more airtime than others depending on their salability. Spotify uses localized pricing—a premium subscription might cost $10.99/month in the US but under $2/month in Nigeria, and since royalties are calculated as a percentage of customer revenue, a stream from a Nigerian customer pays the artist significantly less than a stream from a US customer, as low as $0.0003–0.001 per stream. Spotify thus has a geographic bias, pushing music that appeals to US and European listeners because those listeners will pay more.
Not only do artists with fanbases outside the Eurosphere earn less, but their music may also be less likely to get surfaced to new listeners because it’s less profitable to the platform. This can make it much more difficult to earn streams, the Nigerian musician Lindsey Abudei told me. “That’s why tours are good for the artists,” she said. “Because you can go to a territory where the subscription fees are higher, and if you have more people streaming in that area, then you earn more money.”
It’s not just Spotify. We saw a similar effect play out on Medium, where readers can subscribe to the platform and access an abundance of writers, but writers like me were subject to the whims of the algorithm, which rewarded only the most viral posts—usually clickbait about how to make money as a writer. Those are the posts that made Medium money, so those are the kind of posts writers write to make money. I had no control over who saw my work in their feed; even those who “followed” me weren’t guaranteed to see it. They merely saw “writers like me,” the algorithm deemed most profitable.
As on Spotify, the platform is the product being sold, not the art we were putting on it.
Actually, at Spotify, the product is the value of the company.
The more we listen to music on Spotify, the more the value of the company goes up, and that benefits founders, industry executives, and investors who hold stock in the company, not the musicians who are providing what we’re all paying for. When Spotify launched in the US, the three largest labels received a combined 18% ownership stake, netting them hundreds of millions of dollars and preferred placement on Spotify’s playlists. It no longer matters whether any particular artist gets more streams; the labels will profit from Spotify’s collective valuation regardless.
As someone who loves and spends money on music, this frustrates me. I want my dollars to go directly to the artists I’m listening to, not all the industry execs who have inserted themselves in the middle. I canceled my Spotify subscription two years ago and started purchasing the albums I love directly on iTunes. Now, my Apple Music app functions like an old iPod, and the amount I used to pay for a subscription—roughly $12 a month—goes directly to the artists I like, not to the platform they’re on.
I’m not the only one interested in a change. The platform economy is slowly evolving into an even better creator economy, a growing movement to pay artists directly.
Bandcamp / Creator Economy
Bandcamp debuted as an alternative to Spotify, allowing artists to upload their music and earn sales directly from fans who want to purchase their music and merchandise. Here, artists set their own prices and keep 80-90% of their earnings, while the platform takes only 10-20% of artist sales.
That’s why the musician Abudei prefers it to Spotify. “One of the reasons why people like Bandcamp is that you can sell your album, you can sell vinyl and t-shirts and zines and stickers,” she told me. “The physical is important. There is a subtle awareness about the internet and how fickle it is. People want to collect the physical.”
There is no algorithm deciding what music enthusiasts see; they are there to purchase albums and listen to them. And unlike Spotify’s nebulous “follows,” artists have direct access to their fans. “When you sell an album on Bandcamp, you can track your supporters and see them on your profile,” Abudei told me. “Bandcamp also has an app where artists can manage messaging—if you want to send messages to people who have supported your music or have bought albums, you can do that. If someone buys your album, you can send them a thank you.”
This is a much better transaction, and a wave of “creator economy” platforms has followed a similar model. Substack, for instance, allows writers like me to publish my writing directly to my subscribers without hoping the platform will algorithmically surface my work. Readers pay me directly, not the platform, and the platform keeps only 10% of my earnings, rather than the bulk. And if I ever leave the platform, I can take my readers with me by downloading my subscriber list. Metalabel and Patreon work similarly.
These platforms do an incredible job at solving the first half of the problem: Removing the middleman standing between the creator and the user. Our money goes directly to the people we support, not a subscription to the platform, and that’s much better!
But they don’t solve the second half of the problem: That the platform itself is not owned by those who make it successful. Bandcamp, after all, started out the way most startups do: With investors expecting returns from a future exit event. The company was sold to Epic Games in 2022, which sold it to Songtradr in 2023, and those transactions caused huge windfalls for the company’s founders, investors, and Epic Games, but not for artists. Roughly half of the company’s employees were laid off, including those who attempted to unionize under Epic.
I know that Substack will eventually go this way, too. With all their funding, they will have to head toward an exit event, which will mean an eventual landslide for Andreessen Horowitz even as writers contribute all the work that made it successful. I appreciate the inroads they’ve made here—Substack raised a community round that I invested in which means, as a writer, I will benefit if there is eventually a sale, and that is a step in the right direction. Airbnb did something similar when it went public, inviting a small subset of Airbnb hosts to buy stock before trading began. We should align incentives so that platform users want the platform to succeed as much as investors do.
There can be no doubt, however, that SEC regulations make it difficult to do much more than that, and each platform’s top investors will earn the most.
There are movements to disrupt that too…
Subvert / Creator-Owned Economy
Subvert aims to be the next Bandcamp—artists set their own prices and sell albums directly to fans—but this time the platform is owned by the musicians and fans that create it.
When Subvert launched last year, I paid $100 to become a part-owner along with hundreds of other musicians and fans. As on Bandcamp, artists earn money directly from their fans, but this time the platform is actually owned by those same artists and fans.
Abudai was one of the first musicians invited to the platform. “I made $100 in the first month, but I still have not gotten $100 in the last three months on Spotify,” she told me.
As the company grows, it’s not just a small circle of investors who benefit; every musician and fan on the platform earns dividends based on their contributions. And they benefit not from the amount they invested in the company, but from the amount they contributed by uploading music, purchasing albums and merch, and attending concerts. The more they use the platform, the more “ownership points” they get.
In other words, the more musicians and fans use the platform, the more stock they own in the company. And the more profit they earn from distributions as the company grows, thanks to their efforts.
These member-owners even elect part of the company’s board. At Subvert, three directors will be elected by artists, two by labels, two by supporters, and two by workers. This ensures that, though the company has ultimate authority over its direction and growth, leaders are held accountable by a board acting in the interests of platform users, not just investors seeking to increase the company’s value at the expense of music and musicians we’re paying for.
Subvert is new, but Stocksy is a more seasoned case study in this realm. Equity in the stock photography company is owned by three stakeholder classes: 90% by photographers, 5% by workers, and 5% by the advisory board. Photographers even earn dividends based on the amount of sales they generate. If one photographer earns 5% of all stock photography sales that year, she will receive 5% of the dividend allocated to photographers. When the pandemic hit and demand for stock photography surged, the company earned a surplus of $1.14 million, 50% of which was reinvested in the business and 50% distributed to all stockholders—nearly 1,900 owners.
Stakeholders also elect board members: Photographers elect two, employees elect another two. The other seats—up to five—go to advisors who appoint each other to the role.
I think every platform should grant equity ownership, board representation, and dividends to the artists and fans who provide their services. That doesn’t mean giving up good business acumen or the ability to be profitable. Stocksy Director of Operations and board member, Michelle Sadler, pointed out that their board is still majority owned by business advisors who can ensure the company’s profitability, even as photographers have a seat at the table to represent their interests.
And the company is not a democracy; it functions just like any other company, with a hierarchical structure and business leaders empowered to make executive decisions, even as users are empowered to provide feedback through robust forums. “When we were founded, every decision was collaborative between our founders, our staff, and our contributors,” Sadler told me. “But as you scale, more voices come in, and it becomes very hard to manage a lot of voices—now we’re at almost 1,900 members. As we’ve grown, we’ve had to build up our staff class and give them more autonomy to make decisions, then decide which things go to vote and which don’t.
“Now, the only things that go to vote are the big structural decisions: A change to the royalty structure, a change to the payment platform, anything that would have a massive effect on our community or that would change a foundational principle or previous vote. Legally, as a platform cooperative, the only thing members are required to vote on is two resolutions—our minutes and appointing our auditor—as well as anything that changes our cooperative bylaws or our rules legislatively.”
Equity ownership, board representation, and profit sharing are enough. Musicians don’t need to run the company—I wouldn’t recommend that—but they should benefit from its success, and have a say in how best to achieve that success. After all, they provide the product.
As Subvert says in their manifesto, we should create “an economy where value flows to those who create it—not just those who invest in it.”
And, “We aim to further erode the foundations of exploitative platform capitalism, where businesses like Bandcamp succeed by virtue of their artists and workers—then turn around and sell them out.”
There are a number of platform cooperatives in this vein: Tertulia is an online bookstore akin to Amazon Kindle, but owned by readers. Several driver cooperatives work like Uber, but owned by drivers in Colorado and New York. Radish is Uber Eats, but owned by drivers in Canada. CoopCycle is DoorDash, but owned by bike couriers in Europe. Up&Go is a home cleaning service owned by cleaners in New York.
There should be many more: A writer-owned Substack, a podcaster-owned podcast platform, a filmmaker-owned YouTube, a user-owned social media platform.
The Best of All Worlds
The solutions are there, but VC-funded companies outmaneuver the better ones. Investors are willing to pour buckets of money into startups because of the promise of an eventual payout. But the company lives to serve the interests of those investors and must head toward an exit event for their benefit—even if that’s not the best option for the platform and its users.
Cooperatives live to serve their owners, which might include some investors but mostly the creators and users of their platform. Those users can make the platform more successful by using it and marketing it, but they aren’t pouring buckets of money into the company, and thus can’t run at a loss for years while investing in gaining market share.
This means that traditional companies have the funding they need to reach economies of scale while cooperatives do not. As a result, Spotify has the most artists and fans, then Bandcamp, then Subvert. Even if that’s the inverse of what artists prefer: Abudai’s first choice is to sell albums on Subvert, her second is Bandcamp, and her third is streaming services.
Like many artists, she feels she can’t leave streaming services because that’s where most listeners are. “I feel like streaming might come to a breaking point—there’s a general exhaustion with artists,” she says. “But if an artist is big enough to pull out from streaming, can they still survive? If I said ‘I don’t want to put my music on Spotify or Apple,’ can I still have a sustainable career?”
Subvert hopes to solve this conundrum by forming two companies: A public benefit corporation that owns the platform, and a cooperative that owns the corporation. This forms a circular system in which investors can invest in the corporation that owns the platform, even as they have little to no control over how the platform is run because the corporation is owned and governed by the cooperative, which is controlled by users.
Investors can invest in the Subvert corporation. But the Subvert cooperative controls it and how the platform is run.
It’s helpful to look at this chart of how money flows.👇🏻
As Subvert puts it: “Even though investors have rights to future shares in the corporation, the cooperative maintains control because: The co-op owns 100% of the corporation’s voting shares, the corporation’s board consists of the same elected representatives from the co-op board, the corporation contracts the co-op to build and operate the platform, and all major decisions go through the co-op’s democratically elected board.
The primary benefit to investors here is dividends as the company grows. An exit event, in most cases, wouldn’t be favorable to the platform’s owners, except in very creative circumstances. Subvert’s manifesto includes possibilities such as selling to a nonprofit that holds the rights on behalf of artists, allowing the corporation to sell or go public even as the cooperative that controls it remains member-owned, or even nationalizing the platform as a public utility, “recognized as critical infrastructure for independent artists.”
“In Silicon Valley, imagination runs wild. Start-ups promise to disrupt everything from how we hail a cab to how we brush our teeth—yet creativity stops when it comes to reimagining the fundamental structure of those businesses themselves,” Subvert’s manifesto says. And, “If we prove that collective ownership can be a winning competitive advantage, we think we will permanently change start-up culture. We will have engineered an evolution of business, opening up the possibilities for how future efforts are founded, funded, and governed.”
With funding and network effects, as traditional companies have, platform cooperatives could emerge from their niche and become real players, ushering in a creator-owned economy—not just an investor-owned one. And if big-name artists can bring their audiences to these platforms, all the better. After all, I can purchase albums on Subvert and Bandcamp, but the catalog on both platforms is limited. If I want to listen to Taylor Swift, I have to use another platform.
In the meantime, I switched to Qobuz, a French platform that not only lets me purchase albums like iTunes does, but also focuses specifically on high-resolution audio—it’s the audiophile’s music app. In many ways, it works a lot like my current iPod setup, but discoverability comes, not by shuffling artists into mindless playlists, but through a curated “magazine” feed that intersperses editorial content with artist interviews and deep dives into the music industry.
That’s how I discovered Fantasyland, an album by the Chinese composer Yu-Peng Chen. He scored the video game Genshin Impact and then decided to score his own fantasy world through a standalone album. “When I started composing Fantasyland, I wanted to build a complete world… with different ‘areas’ representing different cultures,” he said in the interview. “For example, I used Japanese instruments like the koto and shakuhachi for the ‘aquarium’ section… Chinese instruments, like the erhu, guzheng, dizi, pipa, and morin khuur, appear in the part that represents an ancient Chinese city.”
I was instantly hooked, went over to sample his album, and then purchased it. It’s exactly what he was going for: An epic fantasy score, not for any existing film, but for a world of his own making.
Qobuz made a deeper fan out of me—and even elicited a purchase from me—than putting one of his songs in a playlist or putting his album cover in my feed ever could. It brought me right back to the days of collecting the music I love and playing it on repeat with friends. And if I still want the benefits of an unlimited library, Qubuz still offers a monthly subscription for added discoverability—it even comes with discounted album prices and pays artists $0.01873 per stream, much more than Spotify’s $0.004 or Apple’s $0.01. To reach $100,000, an artist on this platform would need only 5.3 million streams, compared to 25 million on Spotify, which is a much more achievable number.
The platform might not be owned by the musicians and audiophiles that use it, but maybe one day it could be, at least in part. When the owner eventually retires, why not sell a portion of it to artists and their fans, and give them a stake in an app that’s in their best interest to succeed?
Why not align the interests of our platforms with those who are actually building them?
This article was wonderfully-written and thorough as any I've seen on the subject (and I follow this subject intently). It's 1000% right. I started out the article getting inspired and vowing to myself to now start recommitting to personalizing my connection to the art and artists I like.
But...
... as the article kept going, my spirits sunk further and further. I'm not saying this as a negative about the article. But just that you exposed everything about the experience of music (and books and TV and movies) that made streaming so attractive.
Music (and all media) back in the day benefitted from the Scarcity Monoculture. We had limited selection to purchase, and limited sources that played media for free. Radio/MTV for music, Libraries for books. Network/local channels for movies and TV. We all watched and listened to the same stuff. Even if we hated a song or movie or TV show, you heard it a thousand times and had to endure everyone talking about it. How many of us have beloved favorite songs that are only that way because of Stockholm Syndrome? Hated a song the first hundred times we heard it, but on that 101st listen, that little guitar riff near the end gave us a tiny bit of delight and we started listening to that song on purpose and now it sits at the top of our playlist as our favorite song by that artist.
What modern technology has done (and I can’t blame Spotify for this) is destroyed the Scarcity Monoculture. Everyone listens/watches in their own silos at their own pace, to exactly what they want to hear. Even back in the day, “Indie music” was still funneled through the same national/global sources. Even that scene was still built on a massive scarcity foundation. Indie music had much wider exposure and adoption than anything today, even some of the big artists.
As the 90s progressed, if you were a music-head, you evolved with the technology. CDs changed everything! Then the 3-disk CD changer. Then the 200-disk changer! Oh how I loved that thing! And then.. And THEN… the ability to burn our own CD’s. Perfect-quality mixtapes! Now my 200-disk CD changer was turbrocharged with personal greatest hits compilations. All the songs I didn’t like on the individual CDs I no longer had to worry that the randomizer would land on those songs. And THEN… Napster. Napster was my introduction to mp3s. Napster helped me complete the acquisition of ALL my Holy Grail songs that I had spent years scouring used CD bins looking for. I completed my quest that very first night on Napster. And then I digitized my entire collection of CDs (more than a thousand). From that point on, I only bought mp3 players and then leveled up to smartphones and itunes, and then eventually arrived at Spotify as we all did. Spotify did not create this problem. We ALL created this. It’s the natural evolution of what we wanted forever and ever. Access to ALL our media at all times, no matter where we were, on one device. THAT was the Holy Grail. And we achieved it. Spotify. Netflix. Kindle.
We did it, ya’ll. 24/7 access to 100% of my media, in my pocket. We are no longer at the whims of the gatekeepers as to what we listen to. We have total control.
And yet… that’s the disaster. We got what we wanted and it is destroying how we discover and consume media. Turns out we won’t sample an endless string of new, indie music. We’ll listen to the same 3000 songs that we’ve lovingly curated into playlists. I LOVE my playlists. They are exactly what I want. But I’ve added maybe five new artists to my vast roster of musicians in the past twenty years. I no longer even accidentally hear 90% of the top popular songs nowadays even once, much less over and over to where my resistance fades and I realize I like that song or artist after all. The Grammy Awards are a bizarre wonderland of artists I’ve never heard of that are apparently the biggest artists in the world. Granted, I can’t stand hip-hop or rap, so I wasn’t going to discover those artists anyway. Only maybe one song a year makes it out of the silos of those fans and becomes something that I hear just out in the wild enough times to where I recognize it. “Golden” was the only song this year that fits that bill. Barely.
All that to say that the solutions you provided are EXHAUSTING.Yes, there will absolutely be fans, especially younger generations, that will embrace the rebelliousness of this plan. The DIY of it. But it is SO MUCH WORK to do something that used to be so frictionless. And even so, you’re still having to do all the work of making yourself find and listen to artists that you MIGHT like after listening tot he songs a dozen times. In all the examples you suggested, you are still alone there. Yes, you can get involved, but that’s more work on your part.
Music/media discovery is at its most delightful and powerful when it’s organic and part of natural daily rhythms and culture. People talking about it at work. People at the next table at the restaurant chatting about a new song or movie. Knowing all your friends have an opinion about the same movie or TV show right now when the episode aired, not two years from now when they finally binge the series. THAT is what we need to figure out how to replicate. Not more niche sources/silos for hearing or buying music.
I see those paragraphs of all the niche music sites and my soul drops. I don’t want more work. I want more osmosis. I want more annoying monoculture. Spotify isn’t the problem. Paying artists, yes, they are the problem. That needs to be solved. But the BIGGER problem is re-elevating music and media to where we are all experiencing the same media at the same time,
There is definitely a FEELING in the air that is fueling this return to Physical Media. We want the tactile, visceral nature of Physical Media, but I contend that it’s the Scarcity. Monculture that we are actually craving. We all want to share the experience of looking at the cover of an album and reading the liner notes or watching the same episodes of a show at the same time.
I can do the work of prioritizing buying merch from my favorite artists. I can get one hat or one shirt every year or a physical copy of one of their newer albums that I don’t like any of the songs on, but I’ll buy the physical copy to support them. But I have a couple hundred artists that I have robust playlists for. I don’t have the money to support more than a couple of them this way. But this is really the only way that Osmosis Exposure can occur. I can wear a t-shirt of an indie band I have discovered, and that’s how others will know I like them. If I start posting about them on social media, people start unfollowing me, because no one wants to be directly told about someone’s music. It only works if it’s by osmosis. If we organically discover and assimilate the music.
tldr: Niche music sites only compound the loneliness problem. The only thing that solves this problem is restoring the Scarcity Monoculture where you don’t have any choice (or very limited choice) in the media you consume.
I learned a few things. Thanks.