Mike Stankavich
23m

The cost difference between US medical care and Malaysia medical care is shocking and the level of customer service is also shocking. I spent a couple years in Penang as an expat. My 80-something year old father took a fall on a nature walk. We took him to Penang Adventist Hospital. 2 nights in the hospital, multiple CT scans, full diagnostic workup, neurologist consultation and more cost just over 3k USD. That would likely be close to 6 digits in US.

To @Rachel Ooi's point it's not all roses. I found medical care to be far more cash-and-carry in SE Asia. But at least it's not 6 digits US every time you go to the hospital.

I just had prostate cancer surgery in US. I have not seen the bills yet but I'm expecting well into the six digit range for that. I was in and out of the hospital in 7 hours.

Meredith Rom's avatar
Meredith Rom
1h

Elle - I've followed you for a long time, I love your writing. This is so eye-opening. You come up with the most wonderful ideas and expose so many inefficiencies.

Want to do one an article on school systems next?

