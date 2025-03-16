CITY STATE is an online essay series and print pamphlet featuring seven writers exploring autonomous governance.

This is the first cooperative media project The Elysian is publishing this year. I served as the editor and creative director for this project, with

designing the cover and

designing the interior. Six writers joined me to write the essays in this collection.

Together we’ll publish 10 articles over the next five weeks:

As a subscriber of The Elysian, you’ll receive every article in the series over the next five weeks. If you’d like to support the project, you can also collect it as a digital edition for a suggested donation of $5 or purchase the print pamphlet for $10. Both options are available using Metalabel, a platform that allows artists to collaborate on projects and share the profits between them. Both editions will be available in May after the series finishes publishing online.

Support the Project & Collect the Series

I paid two designers to create the pamphlet template—which I will use for all collaborative projects going forward—this cost does not come out of the revenues for CITY STATE, but out of The Elysian’s income. All profits from sales of this project (sales minus print costs) will be split between contributors. There are 10 total essays in the series plus the designer who laid it out, and thus profits will be split by eleven shares.

Thank you for supporting our collaborative project—we look forward to sharing our essays with you over the next five weeks!

