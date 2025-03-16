CITY STATE is an online essay series and print pamphlet featuring seven writers exploring autonomous governance.
This is the first cooperative media project The Elysian is publishing this year. I served as the editor and creative director for this project, withdesigning the cover and designing the interior. Six writers joined me to write the essays in this collection.
Together we’ll publish 10 articles over the next five weeks:
US states should be autonomous (like EU countries) by
Multi-country civilizations are good, actually by
It’s time for Thomas Jefferson's “village-states” by
Should we create more US states? by
Why we should build new American cities by
This Italian ghost town created a “village-state” by
Grassroots movements are building garden cities by
What if your side hustle is being in Congress? by
Digital nomads could create network states by
Borderless countries in Terra Ignota by
As a subscriber of The Elysian, you’ll receive every article in the series over the next five weeks. If you’d like to support the project, you can also collect it as a digital edition for a suggested donation of $5 or purchase the print pamphlet for $10. Both options are available using Metalabel, a platform that allows artists to collaborate on projects and share the profits between them. Both editions will be available in May after the series finishes publishing online.
I paid two designers to create the pamphlet template—which I will use for all collaborative projects going forward—this cost does not come out of the revenues for CITY STATE, but out of The Elysian’s income. All profits from sales of this project (sales minus print costs) will be split between contributors. There are 10 total essays in the series plus the designer who laid it out, and thus profits will be split by eleven shares.
Thank you for supporting our collaborative project—we look forward to sharing our essays with you over the next five weeks!
This sounds awesome. Also, I'd never heard of Metalabel before and that looks so cool!
I'm so excited to read these essays; I've been harassing my family for years now on how we need to return to a city state model of community and governance, but I've never really read or engaged intentionally with the concept. Eager to read everyone's thoughts and insights!