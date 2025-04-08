We’re currently publishing CITY STATE, seven writers exploring autonomous governance through an online series and print pamphlet. You can still support the project by collecting the digital or print edition here 👇🏻

Collect the Digital or Print Edition

These pieces are designed to get us to think about small, local governance and how the world might be reorganized for the better. I thought it might be fun to close the series by gathering for an online literary salon discussion prompted by the topics we’ve been reading about.

Paid subscribers can join us via Zoom on May 1st, 2025 at 4pm PT / 5pm MT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET. RSVP below!