The Elysian

Steve Richards
6d

We so need this sort of vision and ambition. When I look around my town and compare it to how it looked 100 years ago I can hardly believe that we’ve let ourselves destroy all of its functional elegance and beauty. We are so much richer now, but our built environment is horrible. I did a little project myself on one little idea. To create new beautiful car free networks, that could become economic corridors https://open.substack.com/pub/greenwaysnetwork

Wilbert Salgado
6d

Is it Próspera, Honduras? Epstein paradise. The rich may have another one in Mexico, Peru, Argentina. Probably Guacalito in Nicaragua.

