The Elysian

The Elysian

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The Wiley Dad's avatar
The Wiley Dad
15h

I'm not sure how this works when countries that support your model have to deal with aggression from ones that don't. Use Ukraine as an example perhaps. Let's say they were part of the EU's mutual defense clause. I don't understand the caveats that neutral states like Ireland have, but does this mean they would not support Ukraine? Or provide funds but not soldiers?

What if Germany had joined a eastern European energy pact and were very dependent on Russia for oil leading to a lot of internal mixed motivations. Hungary has been very pro-Russia for its own reasons

My point is just that this very federated model seems like it could lead to a lot of conflicting interests that could become a fatal difficulty when suddenly facing a very focused aggressor.

Could you not get a lot of the benefits through treaties? Or similar mutual benefit agreements?

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