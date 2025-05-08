Quick Version:

I’m hosting a book club on Rutger Bregman’s new book Moral Ambition—paid subscribers can RSVP at the bottom of this post

Rutger Bregman is my favorite living author—if you haven’t read Utopia for Realists yet, please run out and get it. It’s one of my favorite books of all time, and a real inspiration to me and my work.

His latest book, however, is even better.

Moral Ambition is the single most important book I’ve read in the last decade. It published this week in the US, but I was fortunate enough to get an advanced copy and have already highlighted nearly the entire thing.

I hope you’ll pick up a copy too and come prepared to take action. Because that’s what this book is about. Not sitting around watching the world crumble, but actively doing something about it.

Rutger details several people who changed the course of history because they would not sit on the sidelines and let bad things happen. Then he encourages us to be those people too. To use our ambition to save the world today.

No matter how poor we are, no matter how little our sphere of difference, there is a lot we can do. Let’s read this book together and discuss our calls to action!

We’ll share notes along the way in the chat section of the Substack app—paid subscribers can already start new threads in that space.

I just created a new chat thread there so you can see where we are meeting and reply to join us 👇🏻

Then we’ll meet for a Zoom discussion on June 25th at 4pm Pacific Time!

RSVP below 👇🏻