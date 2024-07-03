I’m spending the summer reading Ada Palmer’s series Terra Ignota and I would love to invite you to join me.

Ada Palmer’s Terra Ignota series is a masterpiece of utopian worldbuilding. Set in the year 2454, the world has seen centuries of peace and humanity and humanity enjoys highly advanced technologies, works no more than 20 hours a week, and lives in co-living collectives. Nation states have been replaced with world law and “hives” with voluntary citizenship—you could choose to live with the Humanists in Buenos Aires, for example, or with the Utopians on the moon.

The author is a historian and professor of Renaissance, Enlightenment, and Humanist studies, and she uses those ideals to build a vast and beautiful future. Let’s read the series the summer, then meet to talk about each element of the Terra Ignota world, compare them to those Enlightenment ideals of the past, and discuss what kind of Renaissance we want to create for our future.

We’ll be reading and discussing Ada Palmer's Terra Ignota series:

