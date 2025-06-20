Research is one of my favorite leisure activities.

I love cozying up with a text, taking notes, following research rabbit holes to understand it better, and thinking through my own ideas about it. Sometimes that thinking becomes an essay, often it doesn’t, but I thought it would be fun to start sharing the notes from the margins of my research as well as annotated texts of the literature I’m studying.

Having long given up actually scribbling in the margins of physical books, I still wanted a record of everything I’m reading and thinking about, so I’m experimenting with a personal (and online version) of Da Vinci’s journal. Available to paid Elysian League members who want to read and think with me, here are some of my research notes for this month.

Let me know what you think in the comments and whether or not this is interesting to you.

Upcoming events

I host literary salon discussions, guest lectures, and in-person events for Elysian League members. You can RSVP to upcoming events here, paid subscribers get in free:

June 25 // Literary Salon discussion on the book Moral Ambition by Rutger Bregman. RSVP here.

July 23 // Literary Salon discussion on our TERRAFORM series. RSVP here.

July 24th // A fireside chat about The Next Silicon Valley at The Commons in San Francisco. RSVP here.

Drawings

Essays I’m reading