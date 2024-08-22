I’ve recently received several requests for further reading on the topics I’ve been studying. A lot of research goes into my essays—including books, research studies, and interviews with various subject matter experts—so I’ve decided to bring back Marginalia: My notes from the margins of my research.

I’m making these a perk for paying subscribers so I can keep my writing available to everyone while hopefully better supporting my work. I hope you find this information as valuable as I did! Here’s everything I’ve been studying regarding employee ownership—specifically EOTs in UK, Canada, and the US, as well as ESOPs in the US—as well as some notes you’ve contributed to the discussion!