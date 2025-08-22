Source: “Plan of Pheasant Island (Île des Faisans) c 1660, at the time of the Treaty of the Pyrenees between France and Spain. Courtesy Gallica/Bnf ”

I write utopian journalism that redesigns capitalism, reimagines nation-states, and architects a better future. This is Marginalia, the notes from the margins of my research, a monthly feature for paid subscribers.

This month, I read about world governments, why we should get rid of elections, how AI could reinvent schooling, and all of the policies currently shaping equity ownership in Washington. Here are the notes from my research:

Essays I’m reading