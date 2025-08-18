The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Neumeier's avatar
Marty Neumeier
2d

I just joined the paid community on the strength of this. Right now I'm helping reinvent publishing, and I'm interested in seeing something similar happen with moviemaking. Onward, Elle!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elle Griffin
John Bottomley's avatar
John Bottomley
2d

I absolutely & unconditional applaud your optimism & drive to reshape an entire sector. Go go go!! 💪💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elle Griffin
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture