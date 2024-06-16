Last fall, I gave a TEDx talk in Salt Lake City on the future of fiction. The video is finally here!

This talk was an eight-minute version of two posts I wrote about the subject in 2021, with a few updates. You can find those here:

I discuss two books I’ve serialized on Substack:

Oblivion (my utopian novel which is a work in progress)

Obscurity (my gothic novel which was published 2021 to 2022)

And I’m talking about two platforms:

Substack (the platform I write on)

Wattpad (the company that is popularizing serial fiction in the US)

There can be no doubt that my essays on Substack get way more reads than most books do, and that my fiction is read by many more here than it is on Amazon.

As a writer, I’m grateful to have found a way to publish my work online and build an audience for my work over time. And, as a reader, I hope to see serial publishing transform the industry and become the future of reading!

I have big plans for how I’m going to serialize my current book when it’s done, but in the meantime I’d love to know your thoughts about serial fiction and the future of publishing! Join us in the literary salon for further discussion. 👇🏻

Thank you so much for reading (and watching!),