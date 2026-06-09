The Elysian

The Elysian

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Julien 'Andrew' Starr's avatar
Julien 'Andrew' Starr
2d

Big honour and pleasure writing this. Lucky to have had such awesome editorial insight. In an age where the biggest transport companies do not own many motor vehicles and the biggest hospitality companies do not own many accommodations, so too might the countries of the future not need to own any land.

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
2d

There is an old saying, "If you don't own it, it's not yours."

What would stop the host country from allowing all the new infrastructure to be built on rented land, and then dispossessing people from something they don't own?

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