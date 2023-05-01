A study of News from Nowhere by William Morris
A study of the anti-technology socialist utopian novel published in 1890.
William Morris didn’t like the socialist utopia presented in Edward Bellamy’s Looking Backward. He was on board with the socialism part, but it was too technologically advanced and Morris preferred a pastoral future.
So in 1890 he published his response, the utopian novel News from Nowhere. The story begins when William Guest falls asleep in the 19th century only to awake in the 21st shortly after the year 2000.
