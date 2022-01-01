My goal is to reach 20,000 newsletter subscribers, 2,000 paying subscribers, and $100,000 in annual revenue by December 2023. To reach these goals, I created a spreadsheet that details exactly how many subscribers and how many paid subscribers I need to reach every month, and then tracks my actual numbers alongside my goal numbers.

This is also where I plan my content calendar, keep track of the pitches I am sending out and follow up with them, and keep track of my expenses. This is an active document that I still use every week, so you’ll be able to see what’s coming up for my newsletter and how I’m tracking to my goals, but you also might need to unhide some columns and rows if you want to see some of my past information.

My newsletter strategy spreadsheet is for paying subscribers of The Novelleist.