I’ve always been nostalgic for office hours, particularly as hosted by Victor Hugo. He spent his mornings writing, but opened his home in the afternoon for discussion with readers and peers who would show up to chat with him about, I imagine, the French Revolution, the Catholic Church, and his related writings and publications on the most important ideas of his time.

I’ve always craved these kinds of discussions, and know they would influence my work. So I’m going to try something similar by introducing office hours during which paid members can “come to my home” and discuss the most important issues of our time. Paid subscribers can drop in to the comments section to ask anything you like. I’ll answer in a future office hours email in two weeks.

As with most things here, this is an experiment—I’ll make it a regular thing if there’s interest in this kind of open discussion, but I’ll discontinue it if there’s not. As much as I would love to open my home for in-person salon discussion, it’s much harder to translate that concept online and I’m still figuring out if it’s even possible.