Office Hours—register for May & June sessions!
Links within.
We’re back with another month of office hours! Paid subscribers can join our open Zoom calls—ask any question you’d like or come prepared with a topic you’d like to discuss!
We’ll next meet on May 21st, May 28th, and June 4th at 1pm Mountain Time (Noon Pacific Time/6pm Eastern).
Charlie Rogers of Undefinable Life Design is even dropping by on June 4th to share his extraordinary self-publishing successes with us. As I prepare my forthcoming book launch, I’ll be excited to learn from him!
Here are the links to register 👇🏻
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