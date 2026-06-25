I’ve been out the last couple of weeks, on vacation with my family in Oregon and attending and speaking at Edge Esmerelda in California, but I’ll be back in July with three more office hours dates.

Paid subscribers can join us for open discussion. Come prepared with a question you’d like to ask or a topic you’d like to discuss. July dates are the 9th, 16th, and 23rd at 2pm MT (afternoon in the US, evening in Europe, early morning in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand).

RSVP below 👇🏻