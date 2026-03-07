I’m currently at Network School, a month-long cohort of people living at Balaji’s Network State on Forest City, a sort of autonomous Malaysian island off of Singapore. I’ve been sharing my daily experience for paid subscribers in our Slack Channel! Come join us 👇🏼

The campus is pretty incredible!

While I’m here, my time zone is a bit wonky. Office hours this month will be held Fridays at 9am Singapore Time or Thursday evenings in the US at 5pm (PT), 6pm (MT), 7pm (CT), and 8pm (ET). Come prepared with to discuss my utopian cities series, Network School, or another topic you’ve been thinking about.

Here are the links to sign up for March office hours: