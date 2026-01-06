I’ve been wanting to host Office Hours where I could “invite you to my home” to talk about the ideas of our time. We tried it via text for a month, but then we tried a hackathon on Zoom and that turned out to be really fun. So office hours are now moving to Zoom, experimentally, on Friday afternoons.

Pop in anytime between 1pm and 2pm Mountain Time to chat about the projects we’re all working on, the topics we’re researching and thinking about, and anything else that comes to mind. I’m also available in-person—message me if you live in Salt Lake City and want to stop by!

Here are the links to register for our next three Fridays at 1pm-2pm Mountain Time. 👇🏻