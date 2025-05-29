Quick version:

We’ve raised nearly $60,000 in investment pledges for my book We Should Own The Economy. Learn more about the project here.

Our community round is open—time to confirm your investment! Click the link in your email to confirm your investment or click here to check your confirmation status.

Join our call tonight! We’ll be discussing the book, the crowdfund, and how we can build the future of capitalism. RSVP here.

This morning, I received word that my Schedule C has finally been filed with the SEC, and we have officially opened a community round!

That means my nonfiction book, We Should Own The Economy: A vision for the future of capitalism, has opened for funding, and readers can now invest in the book and receive a share of the revenue when it’s published.

If you’ve already reserved your place in the round, you should have received an email from WeFunder asking you to confirm your payment. Click the button in that email to complete the process—this is your final step!

As payments are confirmed, I’ll follow up with each of you directly to invite you to various Slack channels, board meetings, and discussion groups relevant to the project. Many of you have already confirmed—thank you so much!—I’ll be emailing you soon!

If you’re new to the project, you can still learn more and invest in the book here.👇🏻

Tonight, I’m also hosting an open call about the project. I’ll be answering a Q&A about the book, the crowdfund, and how we can create a new vision for the future of capitalism. Then we’ll do some brainstorming about how we can make this vision a reality.

I’m excited to write a vision for the future of capitalism, but also to build it together. That starts today!

Thank you so much for participating, as a reader, as a paid subscriber, or as an investor. I’m grateful you’re here, and I’m excited to work on this project with you.

Talk to you soon,

