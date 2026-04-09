Thank you so much for attending our product demo of Mea, a prototype for the future of publishing. In case you missed it, here’s the recording of our demo so you can see all the incredibly cool parts of the app.

Now, we’re ready to open the app up for your use.

Join us at Mea.Media!

I hope you’ll participate in our experiment of building this app together this month. First step: Join the website and save it to your phone as an app. To do that, visit the website from your phone browser, then click the share button followed by “save to home screen”—that will add it as an app to your phone!

Here’s my profile on the platform if you want to try collecting a few things. I’m also following everyone else on the platform so it’s a good place to start finding people and collecting things. Here’s my cofounder Jake’s profile, he’ll be a great person to follow as well!

Now, I’d love to get you involved! Write something in the app! Send your drafts to others and allow them to provide feedback before you publish! Publish a standalone post or series in it! Collect writing you like and save it to your library. Highlight articles you’ve collected and take notes on them. Start discussion threads at the bottom of posts and chapters! See all of your notes organized into your notebook! Follow people and comment on chapters alongside other collectors!

There is no real money in the app right now—it’s Monopoly Money—spend with reckless abandon and collect everything you’d like. You won’t be charged.

This app is in Alpha—there will be bugs! If you find them, please report them in our online feedback channel. If you have any feedback or ideas, share those in the community too. We’ll be fixing bugs, taking in your feedback regularly, and incorporating your thoughts through constant and daily product updates. Register for our weekly office hours to join us for further brainstorming:

Join our private online community—we’re meeting in the #mea-media chat channel for brainstorming, feedback, and bug reporting

Attend office hours to join us for feedback and brainstorming: April 15th, Office Hours! Register here. April 22nd, Office Hours! Register here. April 29th, Office Hours! Register here.



We are already taking in all of the feedback from our call last night. Jake and I are currently sifting through the list and deciding which of your ideas to add to the app this week. We’ll notify you of every product update we make in the online community, and we’ll be taking in your notes and suggestions in real time, adding those to the app too. Thanks for being part of a one month expeirment to build it with us!

Why Mea?

Our name is latin for “my” or “mine” and comes from the phrase “Omnia mea mecum porto.” All that is mine I carry with me.

As people were fleeing town with all of their belongings, they asked the sage Bias of Priene why he carried nothing—Cicero quoted this phrase as his response. The knowledge he had studied and learned was his forever. That’s our inspiration.

Mea.Media. My media.

Collect a post or series and it lives in your library forever. Highlight it, take notes in the margins, these are your private notes to keep. You should be able to export the articles, books, and notes you’ve taken at any time and take them with you. The media you buy should be yours to keep.

This is a prototype and living art project designed to think about the future of publishing in the era of the internet. We appreciate you being here for the live experience.

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