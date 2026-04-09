The Elysian

The Elysian

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Ryan Weberling's avatar
Ryan Weberling
3d

Just experimented with copying a piece into Mea: https://mea.media/otherwise/ancient-mutants-of-joy-dutch-crocus

Beautiful formatting! Stylized but not overly so, a bit neutral, a bit whimsical. I’m curious to see where this goes.

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3 replies by Elle Griffin and others
Shoni's avatar
Shoni
3d

This is very exciting!! More feedback: the dfos login failed, I couldn't collect an article because it prompted me to add credit and then said I couldn't because stripe wasn't connected yet, and the add to my home page just puts the link to the browser version, not the app on my phone (although perhaps that's what it is at this stage?) I can't find the relevant section in dfos so that's why I'm putting this here, but that's a dfos problem, not a mea one. I do like the UI and will attempt to upload some content later on. Was wondering about your acceptable content rules, if any. My most successful posts on Substack are all a bit steamy, so I was going to share those, but happy to keep it 'clean' if you prefer.

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1 reply by Elle Griffin
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