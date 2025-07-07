The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

Dylan Delgado
I agree with the points in this article, and a lot of the projects mentioned here I've never even heard of (such as the Airbox project and Fix My Street).

I'll shout out a couple of other projects that I take part in now, or have taken part in the past, that use citizen resources:

* Globe at Night - relies on people looking up in the night skies to use certain constellations to measure the effect light pollution has on us

* BOINC - the Berkeley Open Infrastructure of Networked Computers - uses PC's to work on problems in science, math, medicine and more

* Zooniverse - a large repository of citizen science project in a wide variety of disciplines

One of the things I like about these projects is that they tend to be open source, meaning, the data and the code used for these are available for the people to see, analyze, and potentially improve.

Now, one thing I'd like to see is a citizen-run radar system for weather prediction. We have plenty of weather sensors running (Weather Underground says that there is at least 250,000, mostly in the Western world), so I wonder if it would be feasible for radar capabilities to be added?

Elyas Masrour
This is such a fascinating piece! I think it’s vital to the current trajectory of our world that we give all a slice of the work- but also the reward- that science can bring. 10/10

