An annotated reading of The Peach Blossom Spring by Tao Yuanming
A study of the classic Asian utopia published around 421 CE.
The Peach Blossom Spring was a short fable written by the Chinese politician, philosopher, and poet Tao Yuanming in 421 CE. The story depicts a fisherman who rows up a stream only to discover a flowering paradise hidden away from the treacheries of modern life, and the Jin dynasty.
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