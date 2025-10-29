Elysian Collective

Elysian Collective

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Taft's avatar
Taft
16h

The “standard work week” should absolutely go down as productivity through technology has improved output! It hasn’t, but it should if we put human wellbeing over profits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Elle Griffin and others
Kaila Krayewski's avatar
Kaila Krayewski
8h

This is so interesting. I wonder if they designed the system this way. Like, let people automate their jobs so that they can basically earn a passive income, and then the company gets to inherit that automation when that person retires. It's kind of like a one time sacrifice to get an Infinity of automation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture