The Elysian

The Elysian

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Austin Tindle's avatar
Austin Tindle
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I think with the combination of Chinese robotics, voice AI, smarter LLMs, and Disney robots, we could have a real Westwood situation on our hands.

Disney sort of already has everything they need to do something along those lines. I wonder if they are working on something like it already.

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