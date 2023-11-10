Playback speed
Share post
Share post at current time
Symposium: Small Governments vs. Large Governments

A discussion about where power should lie.
Elle Griffin
,
Luke Ferris
,
Tomas Pueyo
, and
Ryan Puzycki
Nov 10, 2023
5
I’ve been craving intellectual discourse with other thinkers. There’s only so much I can research on my own and I’ve been wanting to talk with some of my peers about the things I’ve been researching.

That’s when

Luke Ferris
replied to one of my newsletters with an offer to help host, record, and publish a symposium of intellectuals, a gathering of minds who can discourse about a better future!

This is our first “Symposium.” It’s about smaller governments, larger governments, and where power should lie between them. I spoke with some incredible experts on the topic:

Tomas Pueyo
, author of
Uncharted Territories
;
Connor O’Brien
author of
Regions
; and
Ryan Puzycki
, author of
City of Yes
.

Elysian League members can watch the video above or listen to the audio below.

The Elysian is a utopian garden where think through a better future. Join the Elysian League to participate in the literary salon!

