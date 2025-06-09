Quick version:

Terraform is a new essay collection featuring six writers exploring the future of our planet.

You can support the project by purchasing the digital or print pamphlet here.

Join our TERRAFORM literary salon discussion. Paid subscribers can join for free. RSVP here.



I’m excited to introduce TERRAFORM, our third cooperative media project for the Elysian Collective this year. This essay collection features six writers and one designer exploring the future of our planet through an online series and print pamphlet.

Over the next five weeks, we’ll publish ten essays for

. Once we’ve finished publishing the collection online, we’ll publish a digital and print pamphlet using Metalabel. Readers can support the project by collecting the digital or print version for a suggested donation of $5.

After learning from our CITY STATE project, we’ve changed the way we’re pricing this one. “Shipping costs” for the print pamphlet now include all costs associated with printing and shipping the physical product. That way, those costs can be diverted to our distributor, while sales of the digital and print versions are pure profit and can be shared between contributors. There is no longer a free version so that all collectors are paid supporters of the project.

This is one of many cooperative media projects published by The Elysian Collective. Five percent of profits will go to the Elysian Treasury to fund future projects and, as there are 10 essays in this collection plus one designer, the rest will be shared 11 ways. Designed by

, this collection features the following essays:

This series will publish online in June, with digital and print editions available in July. Then we’ll host a literary salon discussion where we can discuss the project between us. Anyone can attend the discussion for $10 or paid subscribers can join for free.

We’ll meet July 23rd, 3pm-4:30pm Pacific Time. Register below to join us 👇🏻

