The Elysian

The Elysian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elyas Masrour's avatar
Elyas Masrour
1d

Super excited!! Participatory science 👀👀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grant Mulligan's avatar
Grant Mulligan
2d

Can’t wait to read the essays, and I just signed up for the salon! Looking forward to it all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elle Griffin
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Elle Griffin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture