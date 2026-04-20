The Elysian

The Elysian

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Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
17h

Thanks for this interview. My main takeaway and assignment came from Hamish's comment:

"Online communities should activate real-world interactions. There are certain things you could build into platforms that would actively encourage that, like selling tickets to events. Or helping them run good meetups, happy hours, or gatherings."

I am going to work on that...any thoughts in addition to Hamish's?

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Kumar's avatar
Kumar
17h

“Online communities should activate real-world interactions.” This I think is the heart of it. Does Substack have any intention of building features to encourage and possibly monetize this? An incentive structure around subscription is an improvement over attention as discussed in the article, but an incentive structure around in person meetups takes it a step further.

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