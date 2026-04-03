The Elysian

The Elysian

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Tom Buffo's avatar
Tom Buffo
3d

I fully support this simple yet powerful way to help those who are hurt by AI.

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Helena's avatar
Helena
3d

Seeing some of these plans being worked up for taxation on immense wealth is…weirdly heartwarming? I suppose that says more about our society today than anything else haha. It’s reminiscent to me of Bernie & Ro Khanna’s billionaire tax plan.

Even if we’re at a point where these things cannot immediately (or possibly ever) come to fruition, at least we’re doing SOMETHING. It’s opening the eyes of more people. The wealth that billionaires and their companies accumulate is unfathomably massive and could create the infrastructure of the new world if we make it…

The mold analogy was fascinating! I had never heard that before and I will definitely be recycling that one.

A nice, short insightful article!

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