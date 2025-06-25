The Elysian

Shoni
1d

Very cool ideas here, thank you! I wonder if the loss of hope is linked to the greater availability of news and social media, which tends to skew negative. So we all get the impression that things are going downhill when they're really not, and then we project that image to our expectations for the future.

Bryce Tolpen
1d

What a lively history of futurism. Thank you also for introducing me to Daan Samson's work. It speaks to me of a utopia perhaps disassociated from the Enlightenment. In his art, nature and artifact seem to find their extremes in an Edenic past without humanity's influence and a futuristic perfection through humanity. This pairing suggests to me modernity’s false binary of humanity and nature. Real nature is artificial, I think, the work of both creation and humanity. The desire to recreate a past located in "untouched" nature or to construct a future in technology made impervious to nature seems to avoid the kind of longstanding artifice (in the old sense of the word) that many indigenous cultures mastered. So his art strikes me as a means of suggesting how these two desires may stem from the same broken worldview but point to a particular utopia--the new expression of an artificial nature.

