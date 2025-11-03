Elysian Collective

Stephen Mackintosh
2d

Long Live Print Media!!! So cool to see a shift and be a part of it. Much much more work to do...but I do believe there will always be interest in something as vital as the tactile exchange of ideas.

Michael D. Moore
2d

I think you're onto something. I am an author, editor, and audio narrator. I returned in August from a writers conference in Nashville puzzled about editing recommendations - editing reducing beautiful prose narrative to story telling mired in technical writing-style tone. It appalled me. The likes of H.P. Lovecraft would never be appreciated under modern editors under this approach.

I read the classical literary giants: Wordsworth, Keats, Milton, Greek myth. All of it is being dismantled by a brown boxification of our literary and artistic heritage. I want the literary equivalent of the great Greek architectural achievements that made us gasp in wonder. This manifesto is only part of what we need back in our culture. Thank you.

